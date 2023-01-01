Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Howell

Howell restaurants
Howell restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell

808 N. Highlander Way, Howell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$7.29
Marinated Chicken ,Tomato Cucumber Relish , Shredded Lettuce & Hot Pickled Peppers with Tahini Sauce , served with House Chips .
More about Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell
-Detroit Shawarma image

 

Pita Way - Howell

114 West Highland Road, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
-Detroit Chicken Shawarma$7.99
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Detroit Gyro Shawarma$7.99
NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)
More about Pita Way - Howell

