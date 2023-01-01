Shawarma in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell
Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell
808 N. Highlander Way, Howell
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$7.29
Marinated Chicken ,Tomato Cucumber Relish , Shredded Lettuce & Hot Pickled Peppers with Tahini Sauce , served with House Chips .
More about Pita Way - Howell
Pita Way - Howell
114 West Highland Road, Howell
|-Detroit Chicken Shawarma
|$7.99
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
|-Detroit Gyro Shawarma
|$7.99
NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)