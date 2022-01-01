Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Howell

Howell restaurants
  • Howell
  • Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Howell restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Cleary's Pub. image

 

Cleary's Pub.

113 S. Main, Chelsea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.99
More about Cleary's Pub.
Tomato Brothers image

PIZZA

Tomato Brothers

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.95
creamed spinach and artichoke hearts, served with celery, carrots, and bread for dipping
More about Tomato Brothers
Item pic

 

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

10051 Highland Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.50
Chopped Spinach & Artichoke Hearts Combined with Garlic & Blend of Cheeses. Served with Baked Crostini.
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
Cleary's Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cleary's Pub

117 E Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.8 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.99
Served with tortilla chips.
More about Cleary's Pub

