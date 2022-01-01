Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Howell

Go
Howell restaurants
Toast

Howell restaurants that serve tuna salad

Cleary's Pub. image

 

Cleary's Pub.

113 S. Main, Chelsea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Tuna Salad$16.99
More about Cleary's Pub.
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

808 N. Highlander Way, Howell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$4.72
House made Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Cafe Services

Browse other tasty dishes in Howell

Tacos

Mushroom Burgers

Chili

Calamari

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Howell to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston