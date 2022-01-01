Grilled chicken in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about SORRENTINO'S II
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SORRENTINO'S II
4344 Route 9 South, Howell
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
Onion, lettuce, tomato
More about Ha'Misada
Ha'Misada
5325 U.S. 9, Howell
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$27.00
Tender pieces of white marinated chicken, seasoned with chef's blend of spices. Served with 2 side dishes of your choice.
|Grilled Baby Chicken Skewer
|$27.00
Marinated baby chicken fillet, char-grilled, and chef's special seasoning. Served with 2 side dishes of your choice.
|Grilled Baby Chicken Salad
|$26.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, and lemon olive oil vinaigrette.