Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Howell

Go
Howell restaurants
Toast

Howell restaurants that serve grilled chicken

SORRENTINO'S II image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SORRENTINO'S II

4344 Route 9 South, Howell

Avg 4.6 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Onion, lettuce, tomato
More about SORRENTINO'S II
Item pic

 

Ha'Misada

5325 U.S. 9, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$27.00
Tender pieces of white marinated chicken, seasoned with chef's blend of spices. Served with 2 side dishes of your choice.
Grilled Baby Chicken Skewer$27.00
Marinated baby chicken fillet, char-grilled, and chef's special seasoning. Served with 2 side dishes of your choice.
Grilled Baby Chicken Salad$26.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, and lemon olive oil vinaigrette.
More about Ha'Misada

Browse other tasty dishes in Howell

Cookies

Mozzarella Sticks

Penne

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Stuffed Mushrooms

Map

More near Howell to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Freehold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1619 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston