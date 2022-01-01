Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Howell

Howell restaurants
Howell restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Ottimo Cafe

6794 U.S. 9 S, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
Made fresh served with our house marinara
More about Ottimo Cafe
SORRENTINO'S II image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SORRENTINO'S II

4344 Route 9 South, Howell

Avg 4.6 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
More about SORRENTINO'S II

