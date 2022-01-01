Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Howell

Go
Howell restaurants
Toast

Howell restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Ottimo Cafe - 6794 U.S. 9 S

6794 U.S. 9 S, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Tuna Sandwich$29.00
Sliced avocado lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy mayo
More about Ottimo Cafe - 6794 U.S. 9 S
SORRENTINO'S II image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sorrentino's II

4344 Route 9 South, Howell

Avg 4.6 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$6.50
More about Sorrentino's II

Browse other tasty dishes in Howell

Turkey Bacon

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Stuffed Mushrooms

Crispy Chicken

Greek Salad

Cookies

Map

More near Howell to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Freehold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1672 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston