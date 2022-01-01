Go
Toast

Howe's Bayou

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

22848 Woodward Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (939 reviews)

Popular Items

Taste of Orleans$18.95
3 House specialties. Red Beans and rice with Andouille sausage, Jambalaya, and Shrimp creole, a side of southern slaw and corn bread
Sesame Chicken$6.95
Hand cut chicken tenders in a sesame seed breading served with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce
Jambalaya$13.95
The holy trinity sauteed, chicken, sausage and spices added, all cooked together in with jasmine rice and stock
Gumbo Ya-Ya
Hearty chicken and sausage gumbo, with Okra and a rich brown roux
Shrimp Po'Boy$14.95
Bunch of seasoned fried shrimp, served with southern slaw, house made chips and cocktail sauce
Shrimp Bisque
Rich shrimps stock, pieces of shrimp, finished with Sherry and cream.
Side Macaroni and Cheese$4.95
Rich creamy shells baked with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Ceasar Salad$4.95
Romaine, assiago cheese, house made croutons
Blackened Voodoo Chicken$15.95
Blackened chicken breast served with our voodoo sauce of fresh rosemary, chicken stock Worcestershire and cream. over Jasmine rice
Catfish Two Filets$19.95
Mississippi Farm raised catfish, Blackened or Mustard fried, served with dirty rice and Cajun remoulade.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22848 Woodward Ave

Ferndale MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Como's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Traverse City Whiskey Outpost

No reviews yet

Relaxing cocktail bar, tasting room, and retail shop located next to Como's in Ferndale. In addition to selling bottles of our signatures whiskeys, we offer limited edition releases only found at the Outpost, whiskey gear, and accessories. Our talented bar staff are available seven days a week to pour samples and craft you a cocktail made with ingredients made in-house and locally sourced. We offer Happy Hour Monday - Thursday, 4p - 7p.

Sakana Sushi Lounge

No reviews yet

Lunch
Mon. - Fri.\t12:00 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Sat.\t1 p.m.
Dinner
Mon. - Sat.\t3 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Sun.\t3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Bar
Mon. - Fri.\tMidnight
Sat.\t1 p.m - Midnight
Sun.\t10 p.m.
Sunday Hours
3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Enjoy the SUSHI !!

Otus Supply

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
A friendly neighborhood restaurant and bar with live music. We serve delicious momma's cooking with a chef twist: burgers, bbq, pizza, seafood, sandwiches, kids menu, carry out delivery and dine.in.
https://order.online/store/otus-supply-895950

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston