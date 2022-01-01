Go
Howley's Restaurant

In 2004 The Subculture group brought back this historic diner built in 1950. Restoring the key elements like the terrazzo floors and tin ceilings was key in turning back the time while modernizing the menu bringing local and organic ingredients to an old historic greasy spoon diner.

4700 S Dixie Hwy • $$

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4700 S Dixie Hwy

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Neighborhood Map

