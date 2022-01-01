Hoza Restaurant
Hoza serves to bring the flavors of Africa through our dishes while celebrating Pan African culture and art.
349 Northampton St
Easton PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
