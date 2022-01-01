Go
Toast

Hoza Restaurant

Hoza serves to bring the flavors of Africa through our dishes while celebrating Pan African culture and art.

349 Northampton St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 Peri-Peri Chicken$20.00
Flame grilled Chicken marinated in house favorite Peri-Peri sauce
Samosa veg$12.00
Lamb Dibi$25.00
Popular Senegalese grilled lamb with onions marinated in mustard and garlic
Jerk Lentils$16.00
Lentils cooked with Jamaican Jerk seasoning
Jollof Rice$7.00
West African rice cooked in tomato base sauce
Beef with Peanut sauce$22.00
Popular Zimbabwean ,dish beef cooked in peanut butter
Braised Oxtail with garlic mashed potato$24.00
Slow cooked oxtail in a rich tomato base sauce
Egusi and Fufu$24.00
Samosa Beef$12.00
Fried pastry with beef or mixed veg filling
Jamaican Jerk Chicken$18.00
Grilled chicken marinated with Jamaican Jerk seasoning
See full menu

Location

349 Northampton St

Easton PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quadrant Coffee House

No reviews yet

Cozy breakfast and lunch Cafe located inside a rare, used & out of print Bookstore located in the heart of Historic Downtown Easton PA. The Quadrant Coffee House & Bookstore offers a casual dining experience with offerings from specialty espresso drinks to a hearty American breakfast. Be sure to enjoy our selection of over 50,000 books too!

Sette Luna

No reviews yet

Cozy, candle lit tables. Warm, inviting servers. The roar and dancing light of the pizza oven. Warm summer nights at outside tables. A deep, dark wine cellar for private parties. This is Sette Luna.

Maxim's 22

No reviews yet

You’re always welcome here. High or low. For lunch, dinner, or a drink at the end of a long day.
There’s brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and 22 seats at the bar. 22 taps too. We’re relaxed here, and that means
you can come in shorts, or a suit. A dress or sneakers. We want you to be comfortable, whether you’re
having a Kobe beef hot dog, or a dry aged steak.
You’re always welcome here.

Stoke Coal Fire Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston