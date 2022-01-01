Go
Hudson Social- Stamford

Located Downtown Stamford where tapas meets the brick oven
Styled like the parlors of yore, contemporary small plates & fresh seafood

128 Bedford St

Popular Items

HUDSON SALAD$13.00
mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, tomato, roasted peppers, egg,
citrus honey mustard
HUDSON PIZZA$18.00
crushed tomato, parmesan, arugula, oregano, prosciutto, burrata, balsamic glaze
FIG & ARUGULA$17.00
pane’, garlic, bacon, mozzarella, blue cheese, fig jam
TRUFFLE PIZZA$18.00
pane’, roasted garlic, mozzarella, thyme, boschetto al tartufo, mushrooms
BEE STING$17.00
soppressata, chile oil, honey, mozzarella, oregano, parmesan
BRICK PRESS CHICKEN$21.00
chipotle vinaigrette, charred squash, spices, lime
CLAM PIZZA$18.00
fresh chopped clams, oregano, chile flakes, parmesan, parsley, lemon, garlic, pane’
BIG MEECH$18.00
tomato sauce, bacon, sopresatta, pepperoni, cherry peppers, oregano, garlic aioli, mozarella
MARGHERITA$14.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olive oil
CAESAR$11.00
romaine, fresh tomatoes, croutons, parmesan
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Cantina Mexicana

Authentic & Sophisticated Mexican Cuisine in Stamford CT.
Mexican food history has enjoyed many different cultural influences, making it varied and rich. This variety of cultural adaptations makes Mexican food a genuine multicultural culinary experience in the United States.
This has worked in its favor, though, with delicious dishes and are popular and fun – to eat and to create. That is why, we offer authentic and sophisticated Mexican cuisine in a beautiful, fun and casual environment. Come and don’t miss this wonderful experience.

ROASTED

Roasty Toasty Real Food in the Heart of Downtown Stamford, CT **CURBSIDE PICKUP - Call (203)614-8255 when outside**

Wedge Inn

Best quality food at the best prices!

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

Chef driven American cuisine
Extensive wine & beer selection
Expert service

