Hudson Social- Stamford
Located Downtown Stamford where tapas meets the brick oven
Styled like the parlors of yore, contemporary small plates & fresh seafood
Popular Items
Location
128 Bedford St
Stamford CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
