Hull Street Blues Cafe

Family owned restaurant in historic Locust Point since 1984. Enjoy a Maryland style menu, with something for everyone in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

1222 Hull St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab Mac + Cheese$11.00
creamy cheddar, monterey jack, romano, backfin crab meat, old bay, penne
Gumbo$6.00
brown roux, seafood, chicken, sausage
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
lettuce, tomato and mayonaise on brioche
Side of French Fries$4.00
Fried Wings$13.00
Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, on a toasted roll
Burger$11.00
creekstone farm black angus beef, lettuce, tomato, on brioche
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.00
garlic herb and parmesan and served with horseradish dipping sauce
Location

1222 Hull St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
