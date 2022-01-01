Go
Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

125 Lameuse Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)

Popular Items

Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee$4.00
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
Charbroil Oysters 1/2 DZ$13.50
Half Shell’s signature oyster, charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine, butter, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$6.00
Homemade bread pudding made with cinnamon rolls, dried cranberries, and pecans. Topped with a homemade spiced rum sauce
7 oz Big Easy Surf & Turf$38.00
USDA Choice 7 oz filet served over a fried hand-crafted crab cake, garnished with balsamic glaze. Topped with Bearnaise sauce, lump crabmeat, and Parmesan cheese.
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Cheeseburger topped with choice of American, Swiss or provolone. Served with choice of one side.
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo$16.50
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with shrimp and fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Jalapeno Hushpuppies$4.00
Battered and fried hushpuppies with jalapeno bits.
Fried Green Tomatoes$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
Bacon Pecan Encrusted Redfish$24.00
Redfish seasoned and coated in a bacon and pecan breading. Topped with chopped bacon and citrus beurre blanc.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
ATM
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Takeout

Location

125 Lameuse Street

Biloxi MS

Sunday9:45 am - 10:15 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
