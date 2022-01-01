Half Shell Oyster House
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
70367 Hwy 21 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
70367 Hwy 21
Covington LA
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Monday
|9:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Tuesday
|9:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|9:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|9:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pyre Provisions
Pyre Provisions will
open showcasing primitive cooking techniques and classic steakhouse precision to deliver a
Southern-inspired dining experience in the heart of Covington, Louisiana. Just a bridge ride
across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans, Pyre Provisions celebrates classic Southern dishes
and rustic meat preparations, prepared using the earliest cooking methods – simple fire and
wood.
Pyre Food Truck
Pyre Mobile Catering Trailer plan your next Festivals, Events, Neighborhood event with us
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!
The Green Fork
Eat good things everyday!