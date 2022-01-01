Go
Toast

Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

70367 Hwy 21 • $$

Avg 4.3 (276 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl Bisque$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
Side Garden$4.00
Romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Seafood Pasta$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
Uptowner$14.00
Sliced USDA Choice filet and ribeye, topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted Provolone cheese, on pressed French bread dressed with lettuce and tomato. Served with Dijon horseradish.
PoBoy Shrimp$13.00
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
Half Shell Oysters DZ$21.00
Gulf oysters shucked to order
Large Garden$7.00
Romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.
Fried Shrimp$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
ATM
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

70367 Hwy 21

Covington LA

Sunday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pyre Provisions

No reviews yet

Pyre Provisions will
open showcasing primitive cooking techniques and classic steakhouse precision to deliver a
Southern-inspired dining experience in the heart of Covington, Louisiana. Just a bridge ride
across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans, Pyre Provisions celebrates classic Southern dishes
and rustic meat preparations, prepared using the earliest cooking methods – simple fire and
wood.

Pyre Food Truck

No reviews yet

Pyre Mobile Catering Trailer plan your next Festivals, Events, Neighborhood event with us

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

No reviews yet

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

The Green Fork

No reviews yet

Eat good things everyday!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston