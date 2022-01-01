Go
Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

115 Laurel Park Cove • $$

Avg 4.3 (697 reviews)

Popular Items

Uptowner$14.00
Sliced USDA Choice filet and ribeye, topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted Provolone cheese, on pressed French bread dressed with lettuce and tomato. Served with Dijon horseradish.
PoBoy Voodoo Combo$15.50
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
Cheeseburger$13.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Fried Okra$4.00
Battered and fried okra, seasoned with fry seasoning.
Jalapeno Hushpuppies$4.00
Battered and fried hushpuppies with jalapeno bits.
Voodoo Chicken Sand$13.50
Fresh all white meat tenders, fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce. Topped with melted Gorgonzola cheese on a Brioche bun.
PoBoy Oyster$16.50
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
Voodoo Tacos$13.50
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with hand-battered shrimp tossed in comeback or voodoo sauce, and served over a bed of homemade cole slaw
Side Linguini$4.00
Linguini tossed with Creole Alfredo, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Turnip Greens$4.00
Fresh turnip greens boiled with pork stock, bacon, black pepper and sugar.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
ATM
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

115 Laurel Park Cove

Flowood MS

Sunday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

