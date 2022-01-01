Go
Toast

Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2500 13th Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (2188 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab & Shrimp Dip$15.00
A delightful combination of Gulf shrimp, lump crabmeat and cheese. Topped with a Parmesan, herb and panko crust and green onions. Served with toasted French bread.
Voodoo Shrimp$12.50
Gulf shrimp fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
Oysters Sampler$25.50
The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee$4.00
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
Cup Gumbo$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Seafood Pasta$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Bananas Foster Cheesecake$7.50
Creamy New York Cheesecake with a Bananas Foster fusion. Topped with whipped cream and homemade spice rum sauce.
Fried Green Tomatoes$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
ATM
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2500 13th Street

Gulfport MS

Sunday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:15 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

CA Sarducci's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Comfortable and casual pizzeria in downtown Gulfport where we make our own dough, roll our own meatballs and hand craft our epic lasagna. Combine the great food with your favorite libation, wine, beer or soft drinks. Salads are tops, bar none and our garlic knots are hand tied daily.

The Rack House Steaks and Spirits

No reviews yet

Fantastic made from scratch food including choice and prime steaks, lamb, short ribs, fresh fish and seafood, interesting appetizers and salads, The Rack House has something for everyone. Our wine and liquor offerings will keep you coming back as we offer over 30 wines by the glass and over 300 bourbons, ryes, whiskeys and scotches.

The District II LLC

No reviews yet

The District on the Alley serves American cuisine with a flare of Cajun Creole. Indoor or patio seating is available daily. The rooftop bar is open on Thursdays and for private events.
Come in and try our specialty cocktails, locally brewed beer, and enjoy our amazing staff. Check out our amazing Brunch every Sunday from 11 to 2pm featuring Bloody Mary Bar and Bottomless Mimosa's!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston