Half Shell Oyster House

The District II LLC

No reviews yet

The District on the Alley serves American cuisine with a flare of Cajun Creole. Indoor or patio seating is available daily. The rooftop bar is open on Thursdays and for private events.

Come in and try our specialty cocktails, locally brewed beer, and enjoy our amazing staff. Check out our amazing Brunch every Sunday from 11 to 2pm featuring Bloody Mary Bar and Bottomless Mimosa's!!!

