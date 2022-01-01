Half Shell Oyster House
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
777 Beach Boulevard • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
777 Beach Boulevard
Biloxi MS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|9:45 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 12:59 am
