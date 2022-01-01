Go
Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

777 Beach Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Charbroil Oysters 1/2 DZ$12.75
Half Shell’s signature oyster, charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine, butter, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Large Garden$7.00
Romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.
Large Half Shell$9.00
Spring mix, avocado, goat cheese, toasted almond slices, chives, tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Served with our signature roasted garlic balsamic house dressing.
Oysters Orleans 1/2 DZ$12.75
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Half Shell Oysters DZ$19.50
Gulf oysters shucked to order
Oyster Rockefeller DZ$21.00
Topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs and Pernod, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
Charbroil Oysters DZ$22.50
Half Shell’s signature oyster, charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine, butter, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Oysters Sampler$24.00
The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
ATM
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Takeout

Location

777 Beach Boulevard

Biloxi MS

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:45 am - 12:59 am
Saturday9:45 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

