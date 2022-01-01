Go
Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

6555 US-98 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1006 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Fried Shrimp$7.00
Hand battered popcorn Gulf shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with choice of one side.
Bowl Gumbo$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Seafood Pasta$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Dessert Feature$10.00
A layer of traditional red velvet cake between two layers of vanilla cheesecake on top of a chocolate cookie crumb crust. Garnished with whipped cream, red velvet crumbs, and a chocolate drizzle.
Ribeye$34.00
13 oz USDA Choice ribeye seasoned and chargrilled. Topped with Orleans sauce.
Charbroil Oysters DZ$24.00
Half Shell’s signature oyster, charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine, butter, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee$4.00
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
Voodoo Shrimp$12.50
Gulf shrimp fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
ATM
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6555 US-98

Hattiesburg MS

Sunday9:45 am - 10:59 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
