Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

109 Old Camp Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (1227 reviews)

Popular Items

Oysters Sampler$25.50
The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.
Ribeye$34.00
13 oz USDA Choice ribeye seasoned and chargrilled. Topped with Orleans sauce.
Snapper$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Voodoo Shrimp$12.50
Gulf shrimp fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
Charbroil Oysters 1/2 DZ$13.50
Half Shell’s signature oyster, charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine, butter, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Snapper Au Gratin$27.00
Bronzed snapper topped with Gulf shrimp and lump crabmeat in a creamy blend of six cheeses. Topped with toasted Parmesan and herb panko.
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee$4.00
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
Seafood Pasta$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Half Shell Oysters DZ$21.00
Gulf oysters shucked to order
Crab & Shrimp Dip$15.00
A delightful combination of Gulf shrimp, lump crabmeat and cheese. Topped with a Parmesan, herb and panko crust and green onions. Served with toasted French bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
ATM
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

109 Old Camp Road

Lafayette LA

Sunday9:45 am - 10:59 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

