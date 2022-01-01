Go
Toast

Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

616 29th St S • $$

Avg 4.5 (141 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Oysters Orleans DZ$24.00
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
PoBoy Shrimp$13.00
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
Side Caesar$4.00
Romaine hearts and croutons tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee$4.00
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
Fried Oysters$28.00
Fresh Gulf oysters and Gulf shrimp hand-breaded with seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
Fried Seafood Sampler$27.00
A sampling of shrimp, Creole shrimp fritters, fish, a grilled hand-crafted crab cake, fries and jalapeño hushpuppies. Served fried or grilled. Served with one side.
Water
Shrimp Orleans$22.00
Shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Served with sliced Gambino’s French bread. Prepared peeled and ready to eat!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
ATM
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

616 29th St S

Birmingham AL

Sunday9:45 am - 10:59 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hattie B's Hot Chicken - Birmingham

No reviews yet

***BIRMINGHAM*** Order your favorites (for takeout only, please) and skip the line! We'll send you a text message as soon as your order is ready. Drinks are self serve at pick up, y’all! Please help yourself.

Carrigan's Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Steel Gastropub

No reviews yet

Southern-Infused, Elevated Pub Fare served in an eclectic & funky lounge setting with craft beer and cocktails. Located in the heart of Lakeview!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston