Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

100 Merchant St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
Seafood Pasta$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Bowl Gumbo$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Voodoo Shrimp$12.50
Gulf shrimp fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
Oysters Orleans DZ$24.00
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Oysters Sampler$25.50
The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee$4.00
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
Fried Shrimp$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
Location

100 Merchant St.

Madison MS

Sunday9:45 am - 10:59 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

