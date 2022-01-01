Go
Toast

Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3654 Airport Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Pasta$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Oysters Bienville DZ$26.50
Topped with an herb, mushroom, crab, Gulf shrimp, bacon and Italian bread crumb mixture, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
Crab & Shrimp Dip$15.00
A delightful combination of Gulf shrimp, lump crabmeat and cheese. Topped with a Parmesan, herb and panko crust and green onions. Served with toasted French bread.
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee$4.00
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
Oysters Bienville 1/2 DZ$14.75
Topped with an herb, mushroom, crab, Gulf shrimp, bacon and Italian bread crumb mixture, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
Oysters Sampler$25.50
The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.
Fried Green Tomatoes$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Bowl Gumbo$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
ATM
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3654 Airport Blvd

Mobile AL

Sunday9:45 am - 10:59 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport

No reviews yet

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers the finest Rotisserie Chicken and Beef/Lamb with exciting dishes and friendly service. Here, every dish is handcrafted to order using the freshest, finest ingredients. Our specialties are stone toasted flatbread sandwiches, homemade soups, and orzo pastas.
Simple, fresh ingredients arranged to create bold unique flavors, an innovative menu and friendly staff create a truly enjoyable dining experience.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0413

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Voodoo Wings - Mobile location #2 - AL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baumhower's Victory Grille

No reviews yet

Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston