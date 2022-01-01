Go
Half Shell Oyster House

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2325 University Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Pasta$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
PoBoy Shrimp$13.00
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Crab & Shrimp Dip$15.00
A delightful combination of Gulf shrimp, lump crabmeat and cheese. Topped with a Parmesan, herb and panko crust and green onions. Served with toasted French bread.
Oysters Sampler$25.50
The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.
Voodoo Shrimp$12.50
Gulf shrimp fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
Bowl Gumbo$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Fried Green Tomatoes$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
Dessert Feature$10.00
A layer of traditional red velvet cake between two layers of vanilla cheesecake on top of a chocolate cookie crumb crust. Garnished with whipped cream, red velvet crumbs, and a chocolate drizzle.
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
2325 University Blvd

Tuscaloosa AL

Sunday9:45 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:45 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:30 pm
