Go
Toast

Hunger Street Tacos (Winter Park)

Come in and enjoy!

2103 West Fairbanks Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chori-Pollo Taco$3.39
Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Lime (Contains Pork) (GF), and Hand Made Corn Tortilla.
Campechano Taco$4.89
Seared Brisket, Chorizo, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Lime (Contains Pork)
Chicken Taco$3.25
Shredded Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Lime (GF), and Hand Made Corn Tortilla.
Al Pastor Taco$3.59
Slow Roasted Adobo Pork on a trompo (Vertical split), jalapeno crema, arbol crema, onion, cilantro, lime (Optional pinneaple)
CURRENT: Only offering Tuesday, Friday, and Saturdays, each day until we sell out.
Suadero (Brisket) Taco$4.79
Seared Brisket, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Lime (Contains Pork)
Chicken Quesadilla$4.99
Shredded Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa Verde
El Mananero$4.25
Seared Brisket, Beans, Scrambled Egg, Chihuahua Cheese,Salsa (Contains Pork) (GF)
Chips And Guac$6.99
Fried Avo-Taco$3.99
Panko Breaded & Fried Avoacdo, Cabbage, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro Crema, Cilantro, Queso Cotija, Salsa Roja (VGTN)
Costra de Asada$4.69
Asada, Oaxaca Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.
See full menu

Location

2103 West Fairbanks Avenue

Winter Park FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tornatore's Pizza

No reviews yet

Join our loyalty program by simply calling (407)292-2248!
VOTED TOP THREE PIZZA IN CENTRAL FLORIDA!

Bishop Moore Catholic High School

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0118

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Thai Place Restaurant

No reviews yet

Providing our guests with 100% authentic cuisine. At Thai Place Winter Park each dish is carefully prepared with our premium ingredients, spices and herbs imported directly from Thailand. All of our dishes are always fresh made with hand picked products for local Thai Markets.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston