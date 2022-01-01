Go
Established in 2013, Hotel Tango Distillery, the first combat-disabled, veteran-owned distillery in the U.S. and Indy’s first since prohibition. Hotel Tango focuses on crafting exceptional spirits that reflect our company’s founder Travis’s time in the military.
The Hotel Tango Tasting Room is our flagship location in Indianapolis, found in the historic Fletcher Place neighborhood. Unlike other distilleries, we’ve opted to have a rotating cocktail menu, utilizing the talents of our bartenders and Flavor Innovation Team to create seasonal craft cocktails.

702 Virginia Avenue

TOM CAT COLLINS$35.00
VOTE FOR CATS! Vodka, lemon juice, green tea simple syrup, and raspberry. Kit comes with mix and a 375ml bottle of Hotel Tango Vodka. 6-7 drinks per kit. Mix at 1:1 ratio. $10 from the purchase of each kit goes to Indyhumane. www.indyhumane.org
FIGHT FLIGHT (BENEFITING ACS)$40.00
Vodka, lemon, blackberries, basil, and green tea simple syrup. Kit comes with mix and a 375ml bottle of Hotel Tango Vodka. 5-6 drinks per kit. Mix at ratio of 2oz vodka to 3 oz mix. $15 from the purchase of each kit goes to American Cancer Society. KIT MUST BE PICKED UP WITHIN 24 HOURS OF PURCHASE.
ORANGECELLO KIT$30.00
4 BIRDS CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.00
Crunchy on the outside and chewy in the middle. Topped with a touch of salt to create the perfect balance. www.4birdsbakery.com
BOURBON KIT$35.00
CHICKEN BACON RANCH NACHOS$12.00
PINEAPPLE BOURBON COLADA$10.00
750 ML BOURBON$30.00
Aromas of caramel,
balanced by rye. best in a cocktail
(e.g. old fashioned). LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION
ORANGE IS THE NEW WHACK 8oz CAN$10.00
375 ML LEMONCELLO$18.00
Citrus-forward, new world limoncello. Higher proof. Hand-peeled. Lemon Drop-able. Best consumed within 60 days of opening. Shake well. Serve chilled. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION
Location

Indianapolis IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
