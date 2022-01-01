Go
Toast

Hudson Table N. 2nd Street

Add ons for our family style dinners

1001 N 2ND ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Egg "Sammich"$6.50
sunny egg, avocado, plum tomato, greens, maple bacon
Homemade Biscuit$3.75
served with honey butter
Housemade Lemonade$3.00
Connecticut Lobster Roll$18.00
butter poached lobster, hoagie roll
1/2 Dozen Oysters$18.50
silky salt oysters (sculls bay, nj), served with classic mignonette, cocktail sauce
Mushroom Caesar Salad$11.50
baby kale, roasted mushrooms, garlic croutons, sunflower seeds
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.25
toasted brioche, house pickles, spicy ranch
New England Lobster Roll$18.00
chilled lobster, mayo, celery, pickled onion
Fish Tacos$16.00
2 tacos, lime, pickled onions. cilantro, spicy slaw, avocado
Pot of Mussels in a White Wine and Garlic Broth$16.00
served with a side of grilled bread for dipping
Location

1001 N 2ND ST

PHILADELPHIA PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
