Go
Toast

Hubcap Diner

Great Burgers, Sandwiches, Dessert and More!

FRENCH FRIES

317 Main Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (351 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Strips$8.99
Rockin' Rooster$11.99
Hamburger$9.99
Fried Pickle Fries$8.99
Shake$6.49
Hawg Wild$11.99
Double Diner$14.99
Chicken Strip Dinner$11.79
Chubby Cheeseburger$10.99
Mean Green$11.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

317 Main Street

Hill City SD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge

No reviews yet

Specializing in comfort foods, The Pub serves a delicious menu of sandwiches flatbreads, appetizers, and local beers on tap. Get your caffeine fix at The Coffee Shop, serving high-quality Dark Canyon Coffee and your favorite espresso drinks, cappuccino, latte, frappe, and chai teas.

The Front Porch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guadalajara's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Mill

No reviews yet

We are a small, family owned and operated restaurant! We serve more than just pizza! Stop in for a sandwich, salad or a beer! We can't wait to meet you!
Please understand we are working through the winter months on a limited crew, we make each order when its ordered and we are striving for quality. We appreciate your business!
If you have any issues or questions, please call 605-673-3306

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston