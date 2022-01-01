Go
  • Genesee
  • Huckleberry Junction Playhouse Theater

Huckleberry Junction Playhouse Theater

Pizza Parties Genesee County
Huckleberry Junction offers the best pizza parties and play place for children & families in Flint & Genesee County.

7441 N. Genesee Rd.

Popular Items

Side of Garlic Cream Cheese$2.99
Stromboli$11.49
Bone In Wings$10.99
Side of Pizza Sauce$1.00
Medium Pizza$7.25
PRICES ARE FOR ONE PIZZA ONLY!
Small Pizza$6.12
PRICES ARE FOR ONE PIZZA ONLY!
Large Pizza$8.50
PRICES ARE FOR ONE PIZZA ONLY!
Antipasto Salad$9.25
2-Liter Pop$3.00
Breadsticks w/Sauce$3.50
Location

Genesee MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
