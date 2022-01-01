Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

Go
We're a warm and welcoming neighborhood spot in Santa Monica that's open every day for breakfast and lunch. Chef/Partner Jennifer Toomey and team cook up a variety of farmers' market-driven dishes, like comforting egg dishes and pancakes, hearty sandwiches, healthful salads, grain bowls, and more, while our pastry case is always piled with fresh baked goods, sweet treats and breads from Partner/Pastry Chef Laurel Almerinda.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1014 Wilshire Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)

Popular Items

Huckleberry Breakfast$19.00
organic scrambled eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, herby hashbrowns, avocado, housemade English muffin, butter, jam
Fried Egg Sandwich$16.50
organic sunny side up eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, gruyére, housemade aioli, lemony arugula on country bread
Dad's Pancakes$15.00
Clover organic butter, pure maple syrup
Citrus Salad$16.00
Garden of Lettuces, Mandarins, Shaved Raw and Pickled Beets, Avocado, Candied Coriander Almonds, Cilantro- Lime Vinaigrette
Kale Caesar Salad$16.50
Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parmesan Rustic Croutons, Toasted Almonds, Vegetarian Caesar Dressing
Mediterranean Chopped$21.00
chopped romaine, heirloom cabbage, warm chicken shawarma, cherry tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, pickled red onion, kalamata olive, sheep's milk feta, crispy za'atar chickpeas, red wine oregano vinaigrette
Breakfast Burrito$17.00
organic scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, crispy potato, avocado mash, salsa roja, side of sour cream, housemade chili-lime tortilla chips
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1014 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
