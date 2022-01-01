HUD's - Bell
Open today 6:30 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
4411 S. Bell St.
Amarillo, TX 79109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Location
4411 S. Bell St., Amarillo TX 79109
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Giovanni's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
The Drunken Oyster
Come in and enjoy our wonderful Cajun inspired menu with the freshest seafood in the panhandle!!
Cactus Bar Inc.
Home of the 12 Hour Happy Hour!!