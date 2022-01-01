Go
Hudson 303

Wood fired Artisan Pizzas, Certified Angus Beef burgers & all made from scratch fare. 24 rotating draft brews.

116 NY-303

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Fingers$8.95
Fish Tacos$12.00
Lightly fried panko crusted cod, house slaw, julienne apple & sriracha honey
Hudson Chopped Salad$12.00
A chopped medley of romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, green cabbage, red pepper, baby spinach, red onion, fresh basil shreds & croutons. Choice of dressing: blue cheese, ranch, honey mustard, balsamic, oil & vinegar.
Masters Burger$15.00
Roasted pepper cheese blend, saute´ed onion, bacon.
Quesadilla$8.50
12" flour tortilla w/ blend of premium mozzarella, white cheddar, mild provolone , sour cream & house salsa. Add: All natural chicken: $4, Shrimp: $6
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Premium shredded & fresh mozzarella, organic crushed tomato sauce, basil, olive oil drizzle.
Classic Burger$13.00
Your choice of mozzarella, american, swiss, cheddar.
Shroomie Burger$15.00
Saute´ed mushrooms, swiss & truffle aioli.
Classic Cheese Pizza$12.00
Premium shredded mozzarella, organic crushed tomato sauce
Hudson Jumbo Wings$13.00
Crispy rosemary seasoned jumbo wings with your choice of our signature korean sweet & spicy chili pepper, buffalo, bbq, salt & pepper w/ tabasco, thai chili, Teriyaki
Location

Tappan NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
