Hudson Cafe

Eclectic breakfast, brunch, & lunch!

1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226

Popular Items

House Made Corned Beef Hash$13.50
Corned beef hash braised with onion and potatoes, choice of eggs
Vegetarian$14.00
Tomato, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and spinach
Cinnabunn$13.00
Cinnamon swirl pancakes, topped with cream cheese frosting
Salmon Croquette and Eggs$19.00
Two patties made with salmon, choice of eggs
House Potatoes$3.50
Chicken and Waffle$20.00
Six jumbo party wings coated in buttermilk and house seasonings
Side of Eggs$3.00
Breakfast Meat$4.50
Traditional$11.00
Two eggs, choice of meat
Build Your Own$11.00
Choose your own items
Location

1241 Woodward Ave\r\nDetroit, MI 48226

Detroit MI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
