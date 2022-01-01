Tacos in Hudson

Go
Hudson restaurants
Toast

Hudson restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

14851 STATE ROAD 52, Hudson

Avg 4.2 (1412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
MAHI MAHI TACOS image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Beach Bar

6325 Clark St, Hudson

Avg 4.2 (4755 reviews)
Takeout
MAHI MAHI TACOS$17.95
BLACKEN MAHI, CABBAGE, CHEESE, ISLAND SAUCE, MANGO PINEAPPLE PICO AND GUAC
More about Sam's Beach Bar
Map

More near Hudson to explore

New Port Richey

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston