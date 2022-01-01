Hudson Grille - Kennesaw
Come in and enjoy!
2500 Cobb Place Lane Northwest
Popular Items
Location
2500 Cobb Place Lane Northwest
Kennesaw GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Freshest Salad Bar
Freshest Salad Bar offers customers a totally customizable and healthy salad, wrap, or soup dish, all built just the way you like with the freshest ingredients.
Brewster's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
7 Tequilas - Canton
Come in and enjoy!
Virgils Gullah Kitchen & Bar
COMYAH!