Go
Toast

Hudson Grille - Kennesaw

Come in and enjoy!

2500 Cobb Place Lane Northwest

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak$12.95
onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic mayo, amoroso roll
Chicken & Waffles$14.95
fried chicken, bourbon maple syrup
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Ultimate Nachos$11.95
tortilla chips, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapenos, fresh salsa, queso, cilantro, black beans, melted jack and cheddar cheese Add Chicken $2 Add chili $2 Add Guac $2 Add Beyond Meat $4
6 Wings$8.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Maker's Mark$13.95
maker's mark, bourbon bbq, cheddar, crispy onions, applewood-smoked bacon
Fries$4.00
Classic Burger$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
10 Wings$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
marshmallow dipping sauce
See full menu

Location

2500 Cobb Place Lane Northwest

Kennesaw GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Freshest Salad Bar

No reviews yet

Freshest Salad Bar offers customers a totally customizable and healthy salad, wrap, or soup dish, all built just the way you like with the freshest ingredients.

Brewster's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7 Tequilas - Canton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Virgils Gullah Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

COMYAH!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston