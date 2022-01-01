Hudson restaurants you'll love
New City Microcreamery - Hudson, MA
28 Main Street, Hudson
|CUSTOM ICE CREAM CAKES - 3 DAYS NOTICE REQUIRED - ADD INSCRIPTION IN SPECIAL REQUESTS FIELD
3 FULL DAYS NOTICE REQUIRED!
ADD INSCRIPTION IN SPECIAL REQUESTS FIELD!
|Latte
|$3.75
|{P} Salted Cookies & Cream (GS)
The Rail Trail Flatbread Co - Hudson, MA
33 Main Street, Hudson
|Small Cheese (Takeout)
|$11.00
crushed tomato base, house blend cheese
|Hand-Cut Fries (Takeout)
|$6.00
crispy, hand-cut fries - - Pair with Robert Talbott CA Chardonnay or Jacks Abby House Lager To-Go!
|Large Create Your Own (Takeout)
|$15.00
starts with your choice of one base and one cheese. additional toppings à la carte
Welly's Hudson
23 Main Street, Hudson
|Spicy Cashew Chicken
|$18.00
Sauteed chicken tenderloins, shallots, green beans, cashews, and shredded carrots served over white rice in a sweet spicy sesame dressing.
|Marie's Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Spring mix, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, sliced hard boiled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, chopped tomatoes and cucumber.
Your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Broccoli
|$17.00
Sautéed chicken tenderloins and broccoli in your choice of sauce and pasta.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Less Than Greater Than
28 Main Street, Hudson
|Fried Chicken
|$18.00
Nashville Style Spice Dip, Pickles, Toast, Buffalo Aioli
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$18.00
Spiced slow roasted pork, szechuan tahini, bok choy stir fry, spiced peanuts
|Brussels Caesar
|$10.00
Roasted sprouts, creamy caesar dressing, crumbled bacon, parmigiana reggiano, sourdough bread crumbs
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Kith And Kin
40 Washington St., Hudson
|Grilled Caesar Salad
|$10.00
roasted garlic dressing, buttery brioche crouton, shaved parmesan
|Local Lobster Ravioli
|$26.00
Local lobster ravioli, heirloom tomatoes, peas, parmesan, and cream sauce.
|Free Range Chicken Carbonara
|$20.00
House made fettuccine, local egg, caramelized onions, peas, parmesan, and cream sauce.