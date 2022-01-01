Hudson restaurants you'll love

Go
Hudson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hudson

Hudson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Hudson restaurants

New City Microcreamery - Hudson, MA image

 

New City Microcreamery - Hudson, MA

28 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CUSTOM ICE CREAM CAKES - 3 DAYS NOTICE REQUIRED - ADD INSCRIPTION IN SPECIAL REQUESTS FIELD
3 FULL DAYS NOTICE REQUIRED!
ADD INSCRIPTION IN SPECIAL REQUESTS FIELD!
Latte$3.75
{P} Salted Cookies & Cream (GS)
More about New City Microcreamery - Hudson, MA
The Rail Trail Flatbread Co - Hudson, MA image

 

The Rail Trail Flatbread Co - Hudson, MA

33 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Cheese (Takeout)$11.00
crushed tomato base, house blend cheese
Hand-Cut Fries (Takeout)$6.00
crispy, hand-cut fries - - Pair with Robert Talbott CA Chardonnay or Jacks Abby House Lager To-Go!
Large Create Your Own (Takeout)$15.00
starts with your choice of one base and one cheese. additional toppings à la carte
More about The Rail Trail Flatbread Co - Hudson, MA
Welly's Hudson image

 

Welly's Hudson

23 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Cashew Chicken$18.00
Sauteed chicken tenderloins, shallots, green beans, cashews, and shredded carrots served over white rice in a sweet spicy sesame dressing.
Marie's Cobb Salad$11.00
Spring mix, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, sliced hard boiled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, chopped tomatoes and cucumber.
Your choice of dressing.
Chicken Broccoli$17.00
Sautéed chicken tenderloins and broccoli in your choice of sauce and pasta.
More about Welly's Hudson
Less Than Greater Than image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Less Than Greater Than

28 Main Street, Hudson

Avg 4.6 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$18.00
Nashville Style Spice Dip, Pickles, Toast, Buffalo Aioli
Dan Dan Noodles$18.00
Spiced slow roasted pork, szechuan tahini, bok choy stir fry, spiced peanuts
Brussels Caesar$10.00
Roasted sprouts, creamy caesar dressing, crumbled bacon, parmigiana reggiano, sourdough bread crumbs
More about Less Than Greater Than
Kith And Kin image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kith And Kin

40 Washington St., Hudson

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Caesar Salad$10.00
roasted garlic dressing, buttery brioche crouton, shaved parmesan
Local Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Local lobster ravioli, heirloom tomatoes, peas, parmesan, and cream sauce.
Free Range Chicken Carbonara$20.00
House made fettuccine, local egg, caramelized onions, peas, parmesan, and cream sauce.
More about Kith And Kin
Map

More near Hudson to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston