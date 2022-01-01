Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Hudson

Go
Hudson restaurants
Toast

Hudson restaurants that serve cannolis

New City Microcreamery - Hudson, MA image

 

New City Microcreamery - Hudson

28 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
{1} Cannoli (GESA)$0.00
{K} Cannoli (GESA)$0.00
{M} Cannoli (GESA)$0.00
More about New City Microcreamery - Hudson
Kith And Kin image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kith And Kin

40 Washington St., Hudson

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli$8.00
More about Kith And Kin

Browse other tasty dishes in Hudson

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Hudson to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1414 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston