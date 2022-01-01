Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

The Rail Trail Flatbread Co - Hudson, MA image

 

The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson

33 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Catering Chicken Parmesan
More about The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
Chicken Parmigiana image

 

Welly's Hudson

23 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded chicken, topped with house made marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Parmigiana Calzone$13.00
Fried chicken, ricotta and blended cheese. With a side of marinara sauce.
More about Welly's Hudson

