Chicken parmesan in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
33 Main Street, Hudson
|Catering Chicken Parmesan
More about Welly's Hudson
Welly's Hudson
23 Main Street, Hudson
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
Breaded chicken, topped with house made marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta.
|Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
|$13.00
Fried chicken, ricotta and blended cheese. With a side of marinara sauce.