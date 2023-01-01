Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Hudson
/
Hudson
/
Chocolate Cake
Hudson restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Welly's Hudson - Hudson, MA
23 Main Street, Hudson
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$10.00
More about Welly's Hudson - Hudson, MA
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Kith And Kin
40 Washington St., Hudson
Avg 4.7
(108 reviews)
Chocolate Lava Cake
$8.00
More about Kith And Kin
