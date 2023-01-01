Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Hudson

Go
Hudson restaurants
Toast

Hudson restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Welly's Hudson image

 

Welly's Hudson - Hudson, MA

23 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Welly's Hudson - Hudson, MA
Kith And Kin image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kith And Kin

40 Washington St., Hudson

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
More about Kith And Kin

Browse other tasty dishes in Hudson

Stew

French Toast

French Onion Soup

Cheesecake

Turkey Clubs

Salmon

Chicken Soup

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Hudson to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (350 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston