Crab cakes in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve crab cakes

Welly's Hudson image

 

Welly's Hudson

23 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$15.00
More about Welly's Hudson
Kith And Kin image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kith And Kin

40 Washington St., Hudson

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cakes$16.00
Cornflake crust, corn salsa, house remoulade.
More about Kith And Kin

