Curry in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson

33 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Rice Balls (Takeout)$12.50
basmati cilantro rice, parsley, coconut curry sauce, broccoli - fried served with curry aioli, pickled celery, lemon, cilantro
Small Coconut Curry Kabob Flatbread (Takeout)$17.50
coconut curry base, marinated roasted pineapple, zucchini and cauliflower, cheese blend, fried chickpeas, cilantro, red onion, roasted shredded coconut
More about Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
Item pic

 

Coconut Rice Thai Cuisine - 418 Main Street

418 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Curry$0.00
Chicken Curry Puff$8.95
Curry$0.00
More about Coconut Rice Thai Cuisine - 418 Main Street

