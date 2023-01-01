Mahi mahi in Hudson
Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
33 Main Street, Hudson
|Soy Glazed Mahi Tacos (Takeout)
|$0.00
your choice of two or three mahi fish tacos served on corn tortilla with purple cabbage, jalapeños, carrots, papaya mango salsa, cilantro lime pesto aioli, sesame, & cilantro
Welly's Hudson - Hudson, MA
23 Main Street, Hudson
|Honey Dijon Pecan Crusted Mahi Mahi
|$26.00
Mahi Mahi topped with Honey Dijon Pecan Crust served with mashed potatoes and Roasted Cauliflower with Green Beans and Almonds.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Served Blackened or Plain Broiled, House Made Pineapple Salsa, and Queso Fresco. Finished with Chipotle Mayo.