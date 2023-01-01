Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Hudson

Go
Hudson restaurants
Toast

Hudson restaurants that serve mahi mahi

The Rail Trail Flatbread Co - Hudson, MA image

 

Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson

33 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soy Glazed Mahi Tacos (Takeout)$0.00
your choice of two or three mahi fish tacos served on corn tortilla with purple cabbage, jalapeños, carrots, papaya mango salsa, cilantro lime pesto aioli, sesame, & cilantro
More about Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
Item pic

 

Welly's Hudson - Hudson, MA

23 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Dijon Pecan Crusted Mahi Mahi$26.00
Mahi Mahi topped with Honey Dijon Pecan Crust served with mashed potatoes and Roasted Cauliflower with Green Beans and Almonds.
Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.00
Served Blackened or Plain Broiled, House Made Pineapple Salsa, and Queso Fresco. Finished with Chipotle Mayo.
More about Welly's Hudson - Hudson, MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Hudson

Cobb Salad

Brulee

French Toast

French Onion Soup

Grilled Chicken

Beef Stew

Prime Ribs

Vegetable Soup

Map

More near Hudson to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (660 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston