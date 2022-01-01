Quesadillas in Hudson
Quesadillas in Hudson
The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
33 Main Street, Hudson
|Kid Quesadilla
|$8.50
flour tortillas stuffed with cheese served with avocado and choice of side
Welly's Hudson
23 Main Street, Hudson
|Moes Quesadilla
|$13.00
Chicken, jack cheese, sweet baby rays bbq sauce, carmelized onions and chopped tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.00
Pressed flour tortilla, filled with jack cheese. No side included
|Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
Pressed flour tortilla with jack cheese and grilled chicken. No side included.