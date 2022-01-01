Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson

33 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Quesadilla$8.50
flour tortillas stuffed with cheese served with avocado and choice of side
More about The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
Welly's Hudson

23 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Moes Quesadilla$13.00
Chicken, jack cheese, sweet baby rays bbq sauce, carmelized onions and chopped tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
Pressed flour tortilla, filled with jack cheese. No side included
Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Pressed flour tortilla with jack cheese and grilled chicken. No side included.
More about Welly's Hudson

