Salmon in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson

33 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Salmon & Hash (Takeout)$24.50
seared salmon in a dijon white wine butter sauce, brown rice, sweet potato and brassica hash, fried shallot, chive
Item pic

 

Welly's Hudson

23 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brendas Salmon$23.00
Broiled Salmon topped with house made pineapple salsa and served with your choice of two sides.
Fresh Salmon$23.00
Served broiled, blackened, or balsamic glazed with choice of two sides.
Parmesan Pesto-Crusted Salmon$23.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kith And Kin

40 Washington St., Hudson

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Glazed Salmon$24.00
soba noodles, fresh cilantro, lime, sweet chili sauce, pea tendrils, white miso & soy coleslaw.
Duck Trap Salmon Benedict$17.00
cured salmon, avocado, hollandaise
