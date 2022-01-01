Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve short ribs

Welly's Hudson - Hudson, MA

23 Main Street, Hudson

Short Rib Poutine$15.00
Crispy french fries topped with a homemade poutine gravy. Finished with braised short rib and scallions.
Short Rib Dip Sliders$12.00
Braised short rib, topped with Swiss cheese, banana peppers, and caramelized onion. Served on three mini slider rolls.
Short Rib$24.00
Braised boneless short ribs served over roasted mashed potatoes topped with mushroom gravy.
Kith And Kin

40 Washington St., Hudson

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)
Roasted Short Ribs$27.00
Roasted beets, blood orange, arugula, fennel, pomegranate, brown sugar soy glaze
