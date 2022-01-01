Hudson restaurants you'll love
More about North Side Grille
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Side Grille
323 Derry Rd, Hudson
Popular items
Soft Pretzels
|$8.00
Fried pretzels bites served with cheese sauce
Buffalo Chicken Rangoons
|$10.00
Buffalo chicken, cream cheese, wontons & ranch
Poutine
|$10.00
Hand-cut french fries covered in gravy and cheese curds
More about Cookies Cafe
SANDWICHES
Cookies Cafe
222 CENTRAL ST, HUDSON
Popular items
Eggs Irish Benedict
|$9.99
Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin and Corned beef hash, then draped with hollandaise sauce
Side Bacon
|$3.99
Egg Cheese & Meat
|$4.99
More about Suzie's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Suzie's Diner
76 Lowell Rd, Hudson
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet
|$7.00
Start with a cheese omelet and choose from all our options
Hungry Man Breakfast
|$13.00
Three eggs any style, two pancakes, two sausage links, two slices of bacon, home fries & toast
French Toast
|$6.00
Thick sliced bread dipped in our cinnamon/vanilla batter and grilled golden brown
More about Mickey's NY Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mickey's NY Pizza
94 Lowell Rd, Hudson
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.49
Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks deep fried and served with a side of marinara
JUMBO Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Fresh cut chicken tenders hand dipped in breading and fried to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
12" Italian Sub
|$9.99
More about Papa Gino's
Papa Gino's
77 Derry Road, Hudson
Popular items
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|Cheese Breadsticks
|French Fries
|$3.19