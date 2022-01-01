Hudson restaurants you'll love

Go
Hudson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hudson

Hudson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Hudson restaurants

North Side Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Side Grille

323 Derry Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.5 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Pretzels$8.00
Fried pretzels bites served with cheese sauce
Buffalo Chicken Rangoons$10.00
Buffalo chicken, cream cheese, wontons & ranch
Poutine$10.00
Hand-cut french fries covered in gravy and cheese curds
More about North Side Grille
Cookies Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Cookies Cafe

222 CENTRAL ST, HUDSON

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Irish Benedict$9.99
Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin and Corned beef hash, then draped with hollandaise sauce
Side Bacon$3.99
Egg Cheese & Meat$4.99
More about Cookies Cafe
Suzie's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Suzie's Diner

76 Lowell Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.8 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet$7.00
Start with a cheese omelet and choose from all our options
Hungry Man Breakfast$13.00
Three eggs any style, two pancakes, two sausage links, two slices of bacon, home fries & toast
French Toast$6.00
Thick sliced bread dipped in our cinnamon/vanilla batter and grilled golden brown
More about Suzie's Diner
Mickey's NY Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mickey's NY Pizza

94 Lowell Rd, Hudson

Avg 3.9 (552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks deep fried and served with a side of marinara
JUMBO Chicken Tenders$8.99
Fresh cut chicken tenders hand dipped in breading and fried to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
12" Italian Sub$9.99
More about Mickey's NY Pizza
Papa Gino's image

 

Papa Gino's

77 Derry Road, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Cheese Breadsticks
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

55 Executive Drive, Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe Services

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hudson

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Pancakes

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Hudson to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston