Hudson American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hudson
More about North Side Grille
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Side Grille
323 Derry Rd, Hudson
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzels
|$8.00
Fried pretzels bites served with cheese sauce
|Ultimate Patty Melt
|$13.00
Seasoned burger, onions, swiss, cheddar & thousand island on grilled sourdough served with chips
|Buffalo Chicken Rangoons
|$10.00
Buffalo chicken, cream cheese, wontons & ranch
More about Cookies Cafe
SANDWICHES
Cookies Cafe
222 CENTRAL ST, HUDSON
|Popular items
|Eggs Irish Benedict
|$9.99
Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin and Corned beef hash, then draped with hollandaise sauce
|Meat Lovers Omelette
|$10.99
|Home Fries
|$2.50
More about Suzie's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Suzie's Diner
76 Lowell Rd, Hudson
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg and Cheese
|$4.00
One egg served over hard with bacon, on your choice of toast or English muffin, and cheese
|House Special
|$9.00
Two eggs any style with 3 slices of bacon or sausage links, home fries and toast
|Sue's House Hash Benedict
|$14.00
Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin, Sue's crispy made from scratch hash, and then draped with hollandaise sauce.