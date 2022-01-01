Hudson breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Hudson restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Hudson

North Side Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Side Grille

323 Derry Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.5 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Pretzels$8.00
Fried pretzels bites served with cheese sauce
Ultimate Patty Melt$13.00
Seasoned burger, onions, swiss, cheddar & thousand island on grilled sourdough served with chips
Buffalo Chicken Rangoons$10.00
Buffalo chicken, cream cheese, wontons & ranch
More about North Side Grille
Cookies Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Cookies Cafe

222 CENTRAL ST, HUDSON

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Irish Benedict$9.99
Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin and Corned beef hash, then draped with hollandaise sauce
Meat Lovers Omelette$10.99
Home Fries$2.50
More about Cookies Cafe
Suzie's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Suzie's Diner

76 Lowell Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.8 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Egg and Cheese$4.00
One egg served over hard with bacon, on your choice of toast or English muffin, and cheese
House Special$9.00
Two eggs any style with 3 slices of bacon or sausage links, home fries and toast
Sue's House Hash Benedict$14.00
Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin, Sue's crispy made from scratch hash, and then draped with hollandaise sauce.
More about Suzie's Diner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hudson

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Hudson to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston