Chicken noodles in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve chicken noodles

North Side Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Side Grille

323 Derry Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.5 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.50
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
More about North Side Grille
Cookies Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Cookies Cafe

222 CENTRAL ST, HUDSON

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle$0.00
More about Cookies Cafe

