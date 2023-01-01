Chicken noodles in Hudson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hudson restaurants that serve chicken noodles
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Side Grille
323 Derry Rd, Hudson
Avg 4.5
(1625 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$5.50
Chicken Noodle Soup
$6.00
More about North Side Grille
SANDWICHES
Cookies Cafe
222 CENTRAL ST, HUDSON
Avg 4.5
(300 reviews)
Chicken Noodle
$0.00
More about Cookies Cafe
