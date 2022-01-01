Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Toast

Hudson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

North Side Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Side Grille

323 Derry Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.5 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken , american cheese, pickles, spicy mayo, bun
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken with american cheese, pickles & spicy mayo. served with chips
More about North Side Grille
Cookies Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Cookies Cafe

222 CENTRAL ST, HUDSON

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken & Bacon Sandwich$11.50
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$11.50
More about Cookies Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Suzie's Diner

76 Lowell Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.8 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kelli's Krispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fresh chicken breast coated with a custom blend of spices and deep fried to crispy perfection on a warm brioche bun with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, cheese (Pepper Jack is Kelli's suggestion) and finished with a secret chicken sauce.
More about Suzie's Diner
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mickey's NY Pizza

94 Lowell Rd, Hudson

Avg 3.9 (552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Crispy fried chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles and a house mayo sauce on a toasted Brioche bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Crispy, Fried, chicken tenders smothered in Nashville Hot sauce and topped with lettuce, pickles and a house mayo sauce.
More about Mickey's NY Pizza

