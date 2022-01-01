Chicken sandwiches in Hudson
Hudson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Side Grille
323 Derry Rd, Hudson
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken , american cheese, pickles, spicy mayo, bun
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried chicken with american cheese, pickles & spicy mayo. served with chips
SANDWICHES
Cookies Cafe
222 CENTRAL ST, HUDSON
|Crispy Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
|$11.50
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$11.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Suzie's Diner
76 Lowell Rd, Hudson
|Kelli's Krispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fresh chicken breast coated with a custom blend of spices and deep fried to crispy perfection on a warm brioche bun with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, cheese (Pepper Jack is Kelli's suggestion) and finished with a secret chicken sauce.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mickey's NY Pizza
94 Lowell Rd, Hudson
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Crispy fried chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles and a house mayo sauce on a toasted Brioche bun
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Crispy, Fried, chicken tenders smothered in Nashville Hot sauce and topped with lettuce, pickles and a house mayo sauce.