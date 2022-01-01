French toast in Hudson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North Side Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Side Grille

323 Derry Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.5 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Caramel French Toast$10.00
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast$10.00
Kids French Toast$5.00
Cookies Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Cookies Cafe

222 CENTRAL ST, HUDSON

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
2 French toast$5.49
1 French toast$3.00
3 French toast$7.99
8afb8d0a-a370-4055-bac8-01a973cb54d0 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Suzie's Diner

76 Lowell Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.8 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$6.00
Thick sliced bread dipped in our cinnamon/vanilla batter and grilled golden brown
Cinnamon Bun French Toast$9.00
Thick sliced challah bread, dipped in our vanilla and cinnamon batter and grilled. Topped with cinnamon sugar butter and vanilla frosting.
