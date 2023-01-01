Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve nachos

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Side Grille

323 Derry Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.5 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$13.00
Corn tortilla chips with
colby jack cheese and jalapeños
served with salsa & sour cream
More about North Side Grille
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Suzie's Diner

76 Lowell Rd, Hudson

Avg 4.8 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BREAKFAST NACHOS$14.00
Nacho average breakfast! Our Breakfast Nachos feature a delicious combination of scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, melted jack cheese, fresh onions, peppers, and tomatoes, all topped off with tangy lime crema. Served with sides of zesty salsa, creamy avocado, and savory baked beans.
More about Suzie's Diner

